Ambani security scare: Pradeep Sharma quizzed again by NIA

The NIA on Thursday questioned former police officer and “encounter specialist” Pradeep Sharma for the second consecutive day in connection to the Mukesh Ambani security scare case.

Sharma, who is seen as the mentor of suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze – arrested in the case – was questioned on several aspects that came to the fore during Waze’s interrogation.

“We questioned Sharma in connection with what Waze had told us during his interrogation regarding the Ambani terror scare case and the death of Mansukh Hiran,” said an officer.

On Thursday, Sharma reached the NIA office at 1 pm and was allowed to leave around 10 pm. He was questioned for around seven hours on Wednesday.

Sources said that Sharma had been frequently communicating with Waze around the time a Scorpio vehicle with gelatin sticks and a threat letter was parked outside the Ambani residence on February 25 and the death of Mansukh Hiran, who used the Scorpio, next month.

“He had also met Waze a couple of times in his office. Once they met at in Andheri. We questioned Sharma in connection to these issues,” the officer said.

Sharma, who is said to have over 100 “encounters” to his name, was dismissed from the Mumbai Police in 2008 for his alleged links with the underworld. Later, he was arrested in the Lakhan Bhaiyya fake encounter case but was acquitted. In 2019, Sharma fought the state Assembly elections on a Shiv Sena ticket from Nallasopara.

Besides Sharma, former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh was also questioned by the NIA in connection to the case on Wednesday.