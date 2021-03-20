Ambani security scare: NIA to take over probe into death of Mansukh Hiren

Mansukh Hiren’s body was found in a creek near Mumbra, after which an accidental death report was filed at Mumbra police station in Thane. (File photo)

The National Investigation of Agency (NIA) will take over the investigation into the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani with gelatin sticks and a threat letter.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had been probing the case and had registered a case of murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence against an unknown person in connection with Hiren’s death. Now, the case has been handed over to the NIA.

The NIA is already investigating the Antilia bomb scare case and role of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze.

Hiren’s body was found in a creek near Mumbra, after which an accidental death report was filed at Mumbra police station in Thane.

Hiren’s wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband’s suspicious death.

On Friday night, NIA took Waze to the spot where the explosives-laden Scorpio was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, and recreated the crime scene as part of its probe.

The NIA suspects that the person wearing a kurta, who was captured on the CCTV footage recorded at the spot on the day of the incident was Waze, although it is being confirmed.

Waze has been remanded in the NIA custody till March 25.