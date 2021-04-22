Ambani security scare: NIA probes ‘role’ of businessman in sourcing gelatin sticks

The NIA, investigating the Sachin Waze case, is probing the role of a businessman in connection with procuring the gelatin sticks that were found in a Scorpio vehicle outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

The businessman is known to some of the suspects questioned in the case. He is also part of a government project that would require usage of gelatin sticks, sources in the agency said.

“We have received information about a person known to some of the suspects in the case. As per the information, he had access to gelatin sticks freely, as part of a government project being undertaken by him in partnership with another person. We are checking if he has any role to play in procuring the gelatin sticks used in this particular case,” an official said.

The official added that the businessman is known to several policemen, including some who are suspects in the case and have been questioned by the NIA. Sources said the NIA will check with the company formed by the businessman and see if it maintains records of the number of gelatin sticks being used daily.

While the gelatin sticks that were kept in the vehicle had originally been procured by a company from Nagpur, the company said they did not have a record of where the particular consignment had been dispatched. A total of 20 gelatin sticks had been kept in the Scorpio vehicle outside the Ambani residence with a threat letter addressed to the Ambanis.

During the NIA probe so far, it has come to light that as per the original plan allegedly hatched by suspended cop Sachin Waze and others, explosives were to be kept in the car. However, after Waze got busy with some other cases, eventually they sourced the gelatin sticks and used them.

Apart from the sourcing of gelatin sticks, the NIA is also trying to locate a Maruti Eeco vehicle that they believe was originally meant to be used. Two history sheeters were meant to drive the Eeco with explosives to the Ambani residence. Waze and others were meant to gun them down and claim to have solved the case.

The NIA has found the passport of one of the two history sheeters from Waze’s residence along with some unaccounted bullets that were also meant to be used in the plan.