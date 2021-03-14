Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze late Saturday in connection with its investigation into the recovery of explosives from an SUV parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiren, to whom the car was traced.

The central agency probed Vaze for over 12 hours today before arresting him. He will be presented before an NIA court in Mumbai Sunday morning.

An NIA spokesperson told news agency PTI that Vaze has been arrested allegedly “for his role and involvement in placing explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael road” on February 25.

On February 25, an SUV was found near Ambani’s house in south Mumbai with gelatin sticks and a threat letter inside. The car was traced to one Mansukh Hiren, who claimed that it had been stolen a week earlier. The case got murky when he was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Hiren’s wife had claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Vaze in November, which the officer returned in the first week of February.

On Friday, Vaze filed a pre-arrest bail application in a sessions court in Thane, terming the FIR as “baseless and without any motive”, and said it was a result of a “witch-hunt”.

He further claimed that at the time when Hiren went missing and was allegedly killed, he was at Dongri in south Mumbai. His application states that there is no incriminating material against him and that he has not even been named as accused in the case.

Vaze was on Friday transferred from the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch to the Special Branch of the police. At CIU, Vaze was probing the rigged Television Ratings Points case, the Dilip Chhabria cheating case and the fake social media followers case.