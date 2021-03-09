Ambani security scare: Fadnavis seeks arrest of cop Sachin Vaze in connection with Mansukh Hiren’s death

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the mysterious death of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiren, the purported owner of a vehicle laden with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani”s residence.

In the state assembly, Fadnavis claimed that Hiren’s wife has given a statement that her husband may have been murdered by assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze. “Why he is not being arrested under Section 201 of IPC (destroying evidence) Who is defending him?,” Fadnavis said.

“She had also said her husband was with Vaze on February 27, 28 and March 2. The complaint letter (of Hiren) addressed to the chief minister, DyCM and police commissioners of Mumbai and Thane which surfaced in public after his death was written on the instructions of Vaze,” Fadnavis alleged.

He said Hiren’s wife also claimed in her statement that her husband told her that Vaze had asked him to get himself arrested and he would ensure his bail in a few days. “On April 4, Mansukh told his brother Vinod to speak to a lawyer for anticipatory bail as he might be arrested. But, the lawyer said anticipatory bail will not be accepted as Mansukh is not an accused,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis”s comments in the Maharashtra Assembly led to an uproar in the House, with the Shiv Sena raising the issue of the alleged suicide of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar.

The accusations between the opposition and the treasury benches led to the house being adjourned for shirt durations a total of four times.

A Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside, was found near Antilia, Ambani’s high-rise residence in south Mumbai, on February 25. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18. The mystery deepened after Hiren’s body was found in a creek last Friday in Thane district neighbouring Mumbai.

The case was on Monday transferred from Maharashtra’s Anti Terrorism Squad to the NIA.