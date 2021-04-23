Ambani security scare case: Accused moves court for bail

The NIA has claimed that Gaur procured SIM cards that were used in the offense.

Naresh Gaur, one of the accused in the Ambani house terror scare case, has approached a special court for bail earlier this week.

Gaur, an alleged bookie, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad last month. His custody was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), after it took over the probe.

The NIA has claimed that Gaur procured SIM cards that were used in the offense. The SIM cards were handed over to co-accused Vinayak Shinde – a suspended policeman – who in turn gave them to suspended assistant inspector Sachin Waze, who has been arrested in connection to the case.