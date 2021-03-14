Ambani residence bomb scare case: Sachin Vaze arrest sparks political slugfest in Maharashtra

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze being taken to the NIA court in Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

The arrest of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze in connection with the bomb scare at Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia residence has sparked a political slugfest in Maharashtra, with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slamming the Shiv Sena for backing the cop.

Meanwhile, Vaze’s brother said the investigators did not inform the family about his arrest and they came to know about it through the media. Sudharma Vaze also alleged that his brother Sachin is being implicated in the case.

“The arrest of Vaze is just the beginning of the flow of information about the case. It also puts a question mark on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government that was shielding him,” Fadnavis added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Waze on Saturday night for his alleged involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle on Carmichael Road near Ambani’s residence. Vaze has been sent to NIA custody till March 25.

“If somebody from the police force works in this manner, how will law and order be maintained? Vaze was being shielded by the state government, but now, as the NIA has proof, they have arrested him,” the former Maharashtra CM told reporters.

He added that Vaze had been under the radar earlier as well following a Bombay High Court order in 2004. “When I was the Chief Minister and held the home department, my Shiv Sena colleagues wanted Vaze to be reinstated. I took the advice of the advocate general who said it was not proper to revoke the suspension. Last year, the MVA government reinstated Vaze, citing the lack of police officials amid the Covid-19 outbreak,” Fadnavis claimed.

Accusing the Shiv Sena of handing over cases to Vaze to fulfil their own agendas, Fadnavis said, “He is now accused of staging an incident of which he was named the investigating officer.”

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, too, hit out at the state government saying, “It is shameful that a police officer, defended by the state’s chief minister till yesterday, has been arrested by the NIA in a terror-conspiracy case. The Shiv Sena was supporting a person who wanted to harm industrialists and destroy peace.”

Reacting to the arrest and slamming critics from the opposition parties, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the NIA taking over the probe has demoralised Mumbai Police and created instability in Maharashtra. “The state government’s prestige is at stake in this case,” the Rajya Sabha member added.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, too, said the truth will come out soon and action will be taken accordingly.

With inputs from PTI