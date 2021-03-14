Ambani bomb scare: Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze sent to NIA custody till March 25

Sachin Vaze being taken to Mumbai NIA court on Sunday morning. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze of the Mumbai Police, arrested in connection with the bomb scare at Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia, was on Sunday sent to NIA custody till March 25.

After questioning him for over 12 hours on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Vaze late at night. He was produced before the Mumbai NIA court on Sunday morning.

Vaze has been booked under Sections 120 (B) for criminal conspiracy; 286 for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance; 465 for forgery; 473 for making or possessing counterfeit seal and 506(2) for criminal intimidation.

Earlier, shortly before walking into the NIA’s south Mumbai office at 11 am, Vaze posted a message on social media alleging that his colleagues in the force were falsely implicating him. He signed off saying the “time to say goodbye to the world is coming closer”.

On Friday, Vaze was moved out from the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch to the Special Branch amid allegations linked to his role in the Antilia bomb scare and the alleged murder of Thane resident Mansukh Hiren. The SUV found parked outside Antilia with gelatin sticks on February 25 was traced to Hiren.