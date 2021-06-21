Ambani bomb scare, Hiran murder case: NIA gets custody of Sunil Mane, two others till June 25

Currently, the NIA has in its custody former policemen Pradeep Sharma, Manish Soni and Satish Mothkuri, who were arrested last week.

A SPECIAL court on Monday granted the NIA custody of dismissed police inspector Sunil Mane along with two other persons till June 25 in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

The NIA has claimed that four persons, including Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav, whose further custody was also sought by the investigating agency Monday, were involved in the murder of Mansukh Hiran, a car dealer based out of Thane.

The NIA told the court that Shelar and Jadhav, arrested on June 11, had given them details about how Hiran was murdered in a red Tavera car. The agency also claimed that Shelar and Jadhav told them that they held Hiran’s hands while he was throttled to death in the car. His body was later disposed of at the Mumbra creek by the duo.

The agency had earlier sought the custody of Mane stating they wanted to interrogate him along with the four occupants of the Tavera car. The NIA has claimed that it was Mane, who along with dismissed cop Sachin Waze, had picked up Hiran from outside his Thane residence and handed him over to Shelar and Jadhav.

Currently, the NIA has in its custody former policemen Pradeep Sharma, Manish Soni and Satish Mothkuri, who were arrested last week. In all, the agency has arrested 10 persons for placing a car with explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25 and the murder of Hiran, whose body was found on March 5.