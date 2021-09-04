Antilia bomb scare case: NIA claims Sachin Waze planned conspiracy to ‘regain clout’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in its chargesheet that it filed this week in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case against the ten accused, has claimed that dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze “wanted to regain his clout” as an ace detective and encounter specialist by coming up with the conspiracy of planting 20 gelatin sticks inside a car parked outside the industrialist’s house.

The central probe agency has filed a nearly 9,000-page chargesheet in the case naming Waze as the key conspirator. It has further stated that the vehicle that was used to plant the explosives and the letter was being used by Thane resident Mansukh Hiran, who was murdered on March 4. The NIA claims that Waze knew Hiran and had made him lodge a false complaint about the car being stolen even as he took possession of it. Further, the NIA also alleges that Waze wanted to give credibility to the incident and hence “falsely projected” that the bomb was planted by terrorist organisation Jaish Ul Hind. He himself was the investigating officer of the case.

The NIA also claimed that after the incident, when there was a lot of ruckus, Waze had fored Hiran to take responsibility for parking the car outside Ambani’s house but he had refused. Waze allegedly then persuaded Hiran that he should “go into hiding” till the matter is settled and assured to facilitate it.

Hiran’s family, in their complaint, had said that he had received a call from an “officer Tawde” on March 4 after which he had left home. The NIA claims that this was co-accused dismissed inspector Sunil Mane, who picked up Hiran, took his phone and then handed him over to another co-accused who killed and dumped his body. The body was found the next day at Kalwa creek. The NIA claims that former ACP Pradeep Sharma was also involved in the killing of Hiran.

Apar from Waze, Mane and Sharma, the NIA has named seven others — Naresh Gor, Vinayak Shinde, dismissed assistant inspector Riyazuddin Kazi, Santosh Shelar, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri and Manish Soni — as accused in the case.