Ambani bomb scare case: NIA team visits Mansukh Hiran residence

A an official said that a few more arrests are likely in the case.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Monday visited the residence of Mansukh Hiran, who was found dead on March 5 in Mumbra. Hiran used the Scorpio vehicle that had been kept outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

A source said that after Gyanendra Verma took over as IG NIA following the repatriation of his predecessor Anil Shukla to his parent cadre, he wanted to go through the investigation so far.

Accordingly, Verma and with the NIA team met the Hiran family and checked with them if they were satisfied with the probe. The team went to Hiran’s residence at 2.30 pm and left around 5pm.

While SP Vikram Kalate is investigating the matter, the probe is being overseen by the IG. So far, the NIA has made four arrests in the case including suspended cop Sachin Waze. A an official said that a few more arrests are likely in the case.