Friday, April 23, 2021
Ambani bomb scare case: Court sends Mumbai cop Sunil Mane to NIA custody till April 28

The NIA sought Sunil Mane's custody claiming that it wants to obtain his electronic devices and call data records alleging that he has a role in the conspiracy to kill businessman Mansukh Hiran.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: April 23, 2021 3:28:46 pm
Ambani car bomb caseThe car, a Scorpio, with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai, on February 25. (Express Photo)

A special court Friday sent Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane to the custody of the National Investigation Agency till April 28 in connection with the Ambani terror scare case and the murder probe of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Mane is the third serving police officer of the Mumbai police to be arrested in the case. Altogether, five persons have been arrested in the case so far.

The NIA sought Mane’s custody claiming that it wants to obtain his electronic devices and call data records alleging that he has a role in the conspiracy to kill Hiran. The Thane-based auto parts dealer was linked to the explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Apart from Mane, the NIA has arrested suspended policeman Vinayak Shinde, main accused assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, assistant police inspector Riyaz Kazi and alleged bookie Naresh Gaur in the case. Kazi is alleged to have destructed evidence linked to the crime, while Gaur had procured SIM cards used in the offence, the NIA claims.

So far, the NIA has claimed that Shinde and main Waze were part of a meeting where it was discussed to murder Hiran. A missing complaint was filed by Hiran’s family on March 4. His body was found in a creek in Kalwa on March 5.

The special court on Friday also extended the judicial custody of Waze and Kazi till May 5. They are lodged in Taloja central jail.

