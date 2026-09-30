In Ambani home bomb scare case, two Bombay HC benches refuse to hear NIA’s appeal against Waze’s bail

The case dates back to February 25, 2021, when a threat note was found in a car parked near Antilia— the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai. (File Photo)

A day after a special Mumbai court granted bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, accused in the 2021 Antilia (Mumbai residence of the Ambanis) bomb scare case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has struggled to find a Bombay High Court bench to hear its challenge to it. On Wednesday morning, another high court bench recused itself from hearing an appeal by the NIA.

On the judges’ query, the NIA told the bench that Waze was not released from jail on Wednesday morning.

“Since in some distinct proceedings filed by the same petitioner (Waze), one of us (Justice Bharati H Dangre) had already recused, the matter is directed not to be listed before the bench to which she is a party. As far as Justice Ashish S Chavan, who is also a member of the bench, he has also expressed difficulty as he had appeared for the CBI in a distinctly connected matter. Hence, we direct that the appeal shall not be listed before this bench,” the bench noted.