In Ambani home bomb scare case, two Bombay HC benches refuse to hear NIA’s appeal against Waze’s bail

On Wednesday morning, another high court bench recused itself from hearing NIA's challenge to Sachin Waze's bail.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readSep 30, 2026 12:46 PM IST
The case dates back to February 25, 2021, when a threat note was found in a car parked near Antilia— the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai. (File Photo)The case dates back to February 25, 2021, when a threat note was found in a car parked near Antilia— the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai. (File Photo)
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A day after a special Mumbai court granted bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, accused in the 2021 Antilia (Mumbai residence of the Ambanis) bomb scare case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has struggled to find a Bombay High Court bench to hear its challenge to it. On Wednesday morning, another high court bench recused itself from hearing an appeal by the NIA.

On the judges’ query, the NIA told the bench that Waze was not released from jail on Wednesday morning.

“Since in some distinct proceedings filed by the same petitioner (Waze), one of us (Justice Bharati H Dangre) had already recused, the matter is directed not to be listed before the bench to which she is a party. As far as Justice Ashish S Chavan, who is also a member of the bench, he has also expressed difficulty as he had appeared for the CBI in a distinctly connected matter. Hence, we direct that the appeal shall not be listed before this bench,” the bench noted.

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Earlier, Justice Sarang V Kotwal of the Bombay High Court had recused from hearing it. Today, the central agency approached Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh mentioned the appeal before the Chief Justice Tripathi-led bench, stating that three other division benches may not be able to take up the matter and Waze’s release in the meantime would hamper the proceedings.

The matter was later assigned to a bench led by Justice Girish S Kulkarni.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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