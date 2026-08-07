On Amazon’s plea against Maharashtra food safety agency, Bombay High Court’s ‘killing mosquito with a sword’ jibe

The High Court cautioned the FDA that, as per settled law, the food licence cannot be cancelled while an appeal against suspension was pending. (Photo generated using AI)

The Bombay High Court on Friday again criticised Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its action against Amazon Retail India, saying the food safety regulator was trying to implement its policies vigorously to solve a problem that does not warrant drastic actions. The court also advised the regulator to “go systematically”.

“We need to tell you that in order to implement your policies vigorously, you try to kill a mosquito with a sword,” the High Court said.

The High Court, however, also praised the food safety regulator for its action against violations, but asked whether it would shut down all commercial establishments to deal with this situation.