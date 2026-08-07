The Bombay High Court on Friday again criticised Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its action against Amazon Retail India, saying the food safety regulator was trying to implement its policies vigorously to solve a problem that does not warrant drastic actions. The court also advised the regulator to “go systematically”.
“We need to tell you that in order to implement your policies vigorously, you try to kill a mosquito with a sword,” the High Court said.
The High Court, however, also praised the food safety regulator for its action against violations, but asked whether it would shut down all commercial establishments to deal with this situation.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea by Amazon Retail India against the FDA action on its Bhiwandi warehouse for allegedly sending expired food into the retail market instead of scientifically destroying it.
The High Court cautioned the FDA that, as per settled law, the food licence cannot be cancelled while an appeal against suspension was pending.
Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Amazon, told the court that the FDA officers visited the warehouse on June 24 and suspended its licence the next day without issuing an improvement notice.
He said the FDA action was on the disposal of expired goods under food safety regulations, but there was no question on the functioning of the warehouse.
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On July 1, the food safety regulator issued a show-cause notice, and then cancelled the licence even when its suspension appeal was pending.
“During the appeal, how can there be a cancellation order? It is a settled law that during the appeal period, no such action can be taken. Therefore, we need to tell you that in order to implement your policies vigorously, you try to kill a mosquito with a sword. Procedure has to be followed,” Justice Ghuge questioned the state government lawyer.
After Government Pleader (GP) Neha Bhide told the bench that FDA would file an affidavit in response to the plea, the judge remarked, “That we know. But what is to be done now? As we have said [earlier hearings over FDA actions], we appreciate your action. This is laudable, and you deserve a compliment. But go systematically. To deal with the situation, you will shut down all commercial establishments in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Palghar? Unless that is the rule that everything should be stopped.”
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More