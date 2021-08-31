Amazon India moves HC challenging summons issued to VP

Amazon India has recently approached the Bombay High Court challenging summons issued to its vice-president, Amit Agarwal, by the Thane magistrate court in Ulhasnagar earlier this month in connection to a criminal complaint filed by a lawyer over not receiving a product ordered from the e-commerce website.

Amazon India filed the plea seeking quashing of the complaint and magistrate’s order on August 26.

Ulhasnagar resident and lawyer Amritpal Singh Khalsa had moved court after he did not receive a hard drive worth Rs 3,999 in December 2019 despite raising grievances through emails. As per his plea, he approached the local police station first but the police refused to register an FIR on his complaint, compelling him to approach the magistrate court. The magistrate court, in March this year, directed the Ulhasnagar police to probe the complaint.

The plea by Amazon India said that Agarwal was not involved in the day-to-day activities of the e-commerce marketplace and no specific allegation was made against him that required summons to be issued by the magistrate.

It added that Khalsa, along with the Ulhasnagar police, failed to follow the due procedure under the Criminal Procedure Code and therefore, the complaint was required to be set aside.

A bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere will hear the plea on September 8.