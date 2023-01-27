scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Amarinder Singh likely to replace Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

Amarinder Singh, former chief minister of Punjab, quit the Congress party in 2021 and founded the Punjab Lok Congress. In September 2022, he merged his party with the BJP.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder singh (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
Amarinder Singh, former chief minister of Punjab, is likely to be appointed the new Governor of Maharashtra. The development comes days after incumbent Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his desire to step down from the post.

Koshyari, who has faced Opposition criticism and demands for his resignation over various issues throughout his tenure, said on Monday that he had conveyed his desire to step down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“During the recent visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” Koshyari said in a statement released by Raj Bhavan.

Amarinder merged his party Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP last September. He had floated the party before the Punjab Assembly elections. In November 2021, he resigned from the Congress after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the president of the Punjab Congress Committee.

Koshyari, 81, took charge as the Maharashtra Governor in September 2019.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 13:22 IST
