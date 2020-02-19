Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Along lines of Buckingham Palace: Maharashtra Police to hold change of guard ceremony once a week

Updated: February 19, 2020 2:59:33 am
Anil Deshmukh, Aaditya Thackeray Maharshtra police headquarters, Buckingham Palace, Maharashtra Police, change of guard ceremony, mumbai news, maharashtra news, indian express news Deshmukh and Sena Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the police headquarters on Tuesday.

A Change of Guard ceremony will be held at the Maharashtra Police headquarters once every week from May 1. The ceremony, like the one at London’s Buckingham Palace, will be open to public viewing, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The ceremony, which will take place in the lawn, will see one shift of police officers in ceremonial uniform replace another shift, Deshmukh said.

The nearly hour-long ceremony at the royal palace in London is a big draw for tourists. The minister said a similar ceremony, to be held every Sunday accompanied by the Maharashtra Police Band, would prove just as popular.

Deshmukh and Sena Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the police headquarters on Tuesday. The ministers also announced plans for the establishment of a martyr’s gallery, which is under construction on the ground floor of the heritage building.

