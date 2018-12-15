Alok Nath files anticipatory bail plea in rape case

Actor Alok Nath on Friday filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Dindoshi sessions court, a month after the Oshiwara police had booked him for rape following a complaint from screenwriter Vinta Nanda.

Nath had earlier filed a civil suit against Nanda, after she wrote a social media post in October, detailing how she was sexually assaulted by Nath. He had also sought an injunction on Nanda from speaking against him on any platform. The court, however, had refused to grant the injunction.

On Friday, advocate Dhruti Kapadia, representing Nanda, also sought to file an intervention application, opposing Nath’s plea. While the application was opposed by Nath, the court directed Nanda to file the plea. The court is likely to decide next week whether the intervention plea should be heard. The court will also hear detailed arguments by Nath on December 20.