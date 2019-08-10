Almatti dam discharges 4.8 lakh cusecs of water, Fadnavis briefs PM

FOLLOWING A request from the Maharashtra government, Karnataka on Friday discharged 4.8 lakh cusecs of water from the Almatti dam, a move which is expected to ease the flood situation in the Sangli and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra.

The discharge from the dam was 4,30,352 cusecs at 10 am, which was later raised to 4,80,000 cusecs around 6 pm, an official in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said on Thursday said that he had requested his Karnataka counterpart to discharge 5 lakh cusecs, a demand which has been accepted.

The official said that on Friday as well, Fadnavis spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, requesting him to increase the discharge.

Fadnavis on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in Sangli and Kolhapur districts. A statement from the CMO said the Prime Minister took detailed information on the situation, rescue and relief measures and assured all assistance from the Centre.

“The centre and state, along with the neighbouring state, is closely working to bring the water levels down. The rescue and relief operations are going on war footing,” Fadnavis told mediapersons.

Earlier in the day, responding to Opposition’s criticism that the government has failed to effectively tackle flood, Education Minister Ashish Shelar said, “It is very unfortunate that Congress and NCP are busy misleading the people, instead to lending them support. The state government has taken immediate relief and rescue measures.”

On allegations that Karnataka’s lack of response to Almatti dam discharge had led to the flood, Shelar said, “Almatti dam is discharging 4,50,000 cusecs of water… The Opposition is making false charges against the Karnataka government.”

On Opposition’s charge that relief reached the affected areas late, Shelar said, “The August 2 government resolution is based on disaster management guidelines for natural calamities, which states that food and other relief would be provided only if the area remained under flood for two days. Food was supplied immediately, there was no delay.”

