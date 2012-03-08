All-women vigilance squad of MSEDCL earns highest additional revenue of Rs 8.21 crore

For the last two years,these women have been visiting societies and far-off villages in Pune to keep an eye on billing irregularities,meter tampering and power thefts. So much so that the city-based all-women vigilance squad ‘Damini’,set up by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited,has earned an additional revenue of Rs 8.21 crore  the highest amount so far among squads in the state.

A team of six women engineers form the main squad at three circles  Rasta Peth,Ganeshkhind and Pune rural. With a jeep at their disposal,a gunman and volunteers that include female students or housewives,they set out everyday either to Alephata,Manchar,Wagholi or Mulshi in the Pune rural areas,taking photographic readings of electrical meters of consumers.

Readings are normally taken by the contractors and agencies appointed by MSEDCL,explained Mrunal Dabak,assistant engineer at Ganeshkhind urban circle of MSEDCL and in-charge of one of the Damini teams. “There is a lot of curiosity among people. We have found several discrepancies during our inspections where either the meter is faulty or the consumer has changed the purpose from residential to commercial,” she said.

Whether it is visiting commercial establishments in the city or checking lone mobile towers situated at isolated places,the Damini squad takes a total of 50 meter readings on a daily basis. Said Mrudala Sonar,assistant engineer,Pune rural circle of MSEDCL,”There are several times that the agency does not take proper meter readings. For instance,bills are not generated properly,say,while taking readings of meters at construction sites or mobile towers. Here we conduct another reading and then report to the Superintending Engineer who takes necessary action.

The two readings are tallied and any difference is treated seriously. At least 10-12 agencies have been pulled up,said Rupali Chittawar,assistant engineer and another member of the Damini squad. Rutuja Suri,Varsha Gaikwad and Priya Gokhale are the other members of the team who take turns in conducting the inspections.

Said S P Nagtilak,chief engineer of Pune division of MSEDCL,”The utility had decided to set up the squads following complaints from consumers about incorrect meter readings and delay in receiving bills. Our Damini squads have also reported cases of power thefts and adequate security is given to them to ensure their safety.”

