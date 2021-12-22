Allowing only fully-vaccinated persons to avail public transport doesn’t violate rights: Maharashtra government

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the decision to permit only “fully-vaccinated” persons to board suburban local trains in Greater Mumbai area was taken as the Constitution allows reasonable restrictions to be imposed in the interest of the general public.

The chief secretary claimed the decision did not violate any fundamental rights of the citizens and that their objective was to protect the lives of citizens.

The High Court on December 15 had directed the chief secretary, who is also the CEO of the state disaster management authority and the chairperson of the state executive committee, to file an affidavit explaining the rationale behind the state government’s decision to make a distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik has been hearing pleas challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision in August to permit only “fully-vaccinated” people to board local trains and visit malls and workplaces.

The pleas filed by activists Feroze Mithiborwala and Yohan Tengra have sought permission for all people in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to travel by local trains, irrespective of their vaccination status.

The affidavit filed by the chief secretary stated that the restrictions on persons who are not “fully vaccinated” are not only on suburban train travel but on all other types of public transport, therefore, there was no discrimination in allowing any person “without doses” in ‘some’ modes of transport as claimed by the petitioners.

Chakrabarty also said that Covid-19 vaccines are easily available and 7.9 crore people have already taken a single dose, while 4.95 crore have completed both the doses in Maharashtra. He added that the government has also started door-to-door vaccination for the elderly, among others.

He also added that “reasonable classification” is permitted under Article 14 (Equality before law) of the Constitution. “The reasonable classification in this case is whether the person is vaccinated or unvaccinated,” and the same proves no violation of Article 14, the affidavit stated.

The state chief secretary said that Article 19(1)(d) (to move freely throughout the territory of India) of the Constitution permits reasonable restriction in the interest of the general public. “It is the choice of the person, but if that person chooses not to take both the doses, then he will not be permitted to make the use of public transport services, because allowing him, to make use of the same will endanger, his own life, which the government of Maharashtra is interested in protecting, and endangering lives of others on account of such a person,” he added.

“Allowing unvaccinated persons to mix with people, by using the public transport will only endanger and will invite the explosive transmission of the coronavirus and its subsequent variants and the government of Maharashtra as parens patriae (power to protect persons who are unable to act on their own behalf) cannot afford to take that risk,” the affidavit of the chief secretary stated.

Moreover, state Director of Health Services Dr Sadhana Tayade submitted an affidavit stating that the circular or SOPs are issued for the benefit of the “public at large” and after consulting with various departments and the State Covid-19 Task Force.

“The vaccination is important which could save lives. The Covid-19 vaccines provide strong protection against serious illness, hospitalisation and death. There is also some evidence that being vaccinated will make it less likely that you will pass the virus on to others, which means your decision to get the vaccine also protects those around you. The need for emergency care/hospitalisation due to breakthrough Covid-19 is at an exceeding rate even in fully vaccinated patients.

“As vaccination is increased regionally, emergency care visits amongst fully vaccinated individuals have remained low and occur much less frequently than unvaccinated individuals. If hospital-based treatment is required, elderly patients with significant comorbidities are at high risk for severe outcomes regardless of vaccination status. Not allowing unvaccinated people to use local trains or other public places is only to secure the right to life of other vaccinated people,” the affidavit read.

The bench asked the petitioners to file a rejoinder to the state’s affidavits and posted further hearing to January 3, 2022.