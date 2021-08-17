Allow staffers with one vaccine dose to work: Retailers to BMC

AFTER THE state issued revised guidelines on allowing people below 18 years in malls, a retailers’ association has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to allow staffers with one vaccine dose to work.

On Monday, the state issued revised guidelines, clarifying that people below 18 years old can be allowed to visit malls by showing identification cards.

However, the state did not extend relief to staffers as Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal had written to the government to allow staff to work who had taken at least one dose of vaccine.

Citing shortage of vaccines and days of gap between two doses, retailers had demanded modification in the guidelines.

“Considering the impact of the prolonged closures on employment in malls, the commissioner of Mumbai had indicated that the guidelines applicable for the city would be reviewed to allow employees working in malls to resume work with at least one dose of vaccine. The state’s revised ‘Break the Chain’ notification, dated on August 16, should be modified to ensure a balance between saving lives and livelihoods,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, the Retailers Association of India.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Another retailer Viren Shah welcomed the move of allowing youngsters in malls but requested to change the guidelines regarding staff vaccination.

“Vaccines are not easily available, and for Covishield, the gap between two doses is 84 days,” said Shah from the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association.

Meanwhile, the owners expressed joy on the first day of re-opening of malls.

“The excitement is huge as the malls opened after a prolonged closure of four months. Fully vaccinated customers are happy to be able to shop again in a safe and sanitised environment. However, many customers, who are not fully vaccinated, had to be turned away as per the state mandate,” said Sachin Dhanawade, chief operating officer, Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Kandivali.

He added, “Malls should be allowed to operate like other shops and markets as malls have the ability to adhere to safety and hygiene protocols more efficiently.”