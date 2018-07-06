Allow plastic carry bags weighing 20 gm and above: Manufacturers to Devendra Fadnavis

Plastic manufacturers have asked CM Devendra Fadnavis to allow the use of larger plastic carry bags weighing 20 gm and above. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Representational Image) Plastic manufacturers have asked CM Devendra Fadnavis to allow the use of larger plastic carry bags weighing 20 gm and above. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Representational Image)

After terming the government riders on the use of plastic by retailers for packaging discriminatory, the Plastic Bag Manufacturers’ Association of India on Thursday requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to allow the use of larger plastic carry bags weighing 20 gm and above.

Neemit Punamiya, the general secretary of the association, said the recent government notification is selective and favours multinational firms. He said it does injustice to plastic manufacturers as manufacturers of all other material have been given three months to set up recollection and recycling facilities.

“So, we have urged Fadnavis to withdraw the complete ban and allow at least large carry bags with a minimum weight of 20 gm. We will ensure that a recollection and recycling mechanism is set up in 90 days,” said Punamiya.

