Allotted sword and shield symbol: Repeat of historical events, says Shinde camp, invokes Shivaji

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) decision to allot two swords and shield symbol to the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has been touted by the party as a “repeat of historical events”, when the Sena used the symbol to contest the Thane Municipal Corporation polls and emerged as the winning party with the largest number of seats.

Responding to the EC’s decision, Shinde group spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said the Sena, after its formation in 1966, had contested the Thane Municipal Corporation polls on the ‘sword and shield’ symbol. Since then, Thane is considered a bastion of the Shiv Sena. Incidentally, Thane is also considered the stronghold of CM Shinde, who contests elections from the city. “In the manner we won the poll, we will register victories now,” said Mhaske.

Apart from the political value of the symbol, the Shinde faction also made an attempt to connect the party with the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who used the sword and shield to attack and defend Maharashtra from attackers. “Our election symbol is inspired by the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He fought alone against the attackers of Hindutva and shaped Maharashtra. Similarly, we will reshape the state following the ideals of Hindutva taught to us by Balasaheb Thackeray,” said Mhaske.

“We have got the blessings of Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray in the form of this symbol,” he added.

The party also used the symbol in the 1968 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. The Shinde camp hopes to connect Tuesday’s decision of the EC with the past glory of the party in an attempt to link it with the legacy of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.