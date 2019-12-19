Allies suspect each other, display lack of trust on every front, says Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives for the Business Advisory Committee meeting at State Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai. (PTI) Former Maharashtra CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis arrives for the Business Advisory Committee meeting at State Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai. (PTI)

FORMER CHIEF minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday described the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as a party of “three suspects” who had no trust in each other.

Speaking at the state Assembly, he said: “Congress, NCP and Sena may have joined hands for power. But they clearly suspect each other, displaying lack of trust among themselves on every front.”

Fadnavis said the current arrangement was not the one for which the people had voted and that the mandate was for the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. “While BJP would continue to revere Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the party that says that it has fulfilled the promise given to him, must explain if it had promised that a chief minister of the party would be dependent on the support from Congress and NCP.”

The Leader of Opposition was speaking on the Governor’s address in the state Assembly.

While asserting that financial status of Maharashtra was excellent, Fadnavis alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government was misleading the people to discredit the previous government. “When the government says that the financial situation is not good, it is an attempt at cover up. However, we would like to remind them that when all decisions related to finances were taken in the last five years, Shiv Sena was a part of the coalition government with BJP. It is evident that Congress and NCP are trying to get Sena to admit that decisions taken previously were incorrect,” he said.

Fadnavis added that the new government had earned the tag of being a “government that is here to stay all works”. “When I was leading the caretaker government after state elections, my government promised financial relief of Rs 10,000 crore for farmers. The state was confident that it would extend the help to farmers. During that period, current CM Uddhav Thackeray promised Rs 25,000 per hectare compensation. Now, it’s time to keep the promise and not complain about financial constraints,” he said.

“In the last five years of the BJP-led government, 59 lakh people had received jobs, which is the highest in the country. The state received maximum FDI and domestic investments in the country.

The state, with Rs 5.92 lakh crore infrastructure projects, was leading in the country,” he added.

Fadnavis, who has invited derision for his poem “Mi Punha Yein (I will come back again)” concluded his speech with another poem. “Kuch panne kya phate, jindagi ki kitabh ke; jamane ne samjha, daur hamara khatam ho gaya (Just because some pages have torn from our book… world believes it was our end).”

