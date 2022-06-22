Allies say MVA stable, blame the crisis on ‘Operation Lotus’

The storm that has hit the Shiv Sena after the open revolt by its leader Ekanth Shinde has caused consternation among allies Congress and NCP, who so far have claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is stable and the three parties will stick together.

The party sent Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s personal assistant and Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and MLC Ravindra Fatak to Surat to convince Shinde to return.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut told mediapersons, “Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Fatak went to meet Shinde. They met and discussed. Whatever he has said, they will convey it to CM Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde’s proposal (of forming a government with BJP) has come to fore suddenly this morning. Our talks are going on. We left the BJP for a reason, they did not keep their promise. Eknath Shinde also is a witness to it.”

Earlier in the day, Raut had alleged that this is a “lotus operation” of the BJP and Sena MLAs have been lodged in a hotel in Surat amid security and their lives are in danger.

“It is learnt that the MLAs who tried to leave from the hotel were attacked. Some MLAs have conveyed to us that their lives are in danger but I want to say that Shiv Sena will come out of this. No matter what anyone says, the organisational structure is not affected. Many MLAs have contacted us.”

“Eknath Shinde is our colleague. We have been working together for the last several years. If there are any issues or confusion in his mind, that can be sorted out after discussion. Therefore, we are appealing to them to come to Mumbai and discuss with us,” he had said.

After Narvekar and Fatak met Shinde in Surat, Thackeray and Shinde spoke over the phone. As per sources, Shinde insisted on allying with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra and said that he would return to the Sena it the party is willing to follow the Hindutva ideology.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, termed the development as “internal matter” of Shiv Sena and expressed confidence in the leadership of Thackeray to find a solution to the political crisis.

Pawar said that this is the third instance when someone has tried to destabilise the MVA government. “Looking at the situation, I think we will find out some solution,” he added.

On the crisis in Sena, Pawar said: “This is the internal matter of Shiv Sena and not the internal matter of NCP.”

Amid rumours that some state Congress MLAs were also going to defect, the party held a meeting of its legislature party, attended by 42 of its 44 MLAs. AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, H K Patil, said they were firmly with the MVA government. On Wednesday, AICC observer Kamalnath will come to Mumbai to address Congress MLAs.

Patil said, “We had a meeting of our MLAs and our team is together. We are all united… Our CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan met the CM. Our party will make efforts to ensure MVA comes out of this crisis.

‘Operation Kamal’ is not good and we condemn BJP’s role to topple with MVA. Till we all three (allies) are together, this government will stay.”

“One of our ministers, Vijay Vadettiwar, is in Frankfurt for a government function and another MLA, Subash Dhote, is on his way from Chandrapur,” said a party leader.

Ashok Chavan said, “We have met the CM. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Jayant Patil were also there and assured their support.”