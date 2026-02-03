Alliance between two NCP factions was limited to local body polls, says Praful Patel

Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel on Tuesday sought to downplay speculation surrounding a possible merger between the two factions of the NCP, stating that the alliance seen during Zilla Parishad elections was only for electoral coordination and not indicative of any reunification plan.

“I will not speak on hypothetical questions. I will only speak about my party as it exists today. Regarding local self-government elections, Ajit dada mentioned that we are all contesting separately. He noted that if our votes are divided, it could impact the results. Therefore, he suggested coordinating with the Sharad Pawar group to establish a consensus. That was the extent of the discussion,” Patel said while speaking to journalists in Delhi.

Patel’s remarks come amid claims from leaders of the Sharad Pawar faction that Ajit Pawar had expressed a desire for a merger before his death. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar last week said that a series of meetings had taken place with Ajit Pawar to discuss reunification and that Ajit Pawar was expected to announce a decision on February 12.

Clarifying the party’s leadership situation, Patel said that as working president, it was his responsibility to oversee the transition following Ajit Pawar’s death. Addressing speculation over the post of national president, Patel said, “I, Praful Patel, am not in the race for the post of national president.”

He was responding to comments made by MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on who should succeed Ajit Pawar as national president. Raj Thackeray had posted on social media suggesting that a “Patel” should not head Ajit Pawar’s party, while Sanjay Raut remarked that the leader should be a “Jadhav, Patil, or Kamble.”

Hitting back at the remarks, Patel said, “Even when we haven’t said anything, creating suspicion within our party is ‘dirty politics.’ I am stating clearly that a suitable person will be chosen, and it won’t be me. Is Raj Thackeray a member of my party. Is he going to decide who our leader is? We don’t need advice from Raj Thackeray, or the ‘9 AM bulletin’.”

“We will make our own decisions. The party’s decision will be made through the proper process. We have already decided on Sunetra Pawar as Deputy CM. The party president will also be decided soon. Why are outsiders commenting. Why are people who have never even contested an election speaking. My father was elected by the people of Maharashtra since 1952, and I have been elected by the people as well. Those commenting on our background should be ashamed. I sit here as a representative of the people of Maharashtra. The party’s decision will be in the right direction, for the right person, and it will be someone other than me,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Patel also explained that party leaders had met Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar to convey the party’s support and to request her to accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

“We requested her to accept the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. She accepted that request. ‘Dada’ was someone who never believed in coming to a standstill. Once we explained our position, she made the decision. We are satisfied that she heeded our insistence. She mentioned that the family observes three days of mourning. Hence, she arrived in Mumbai on the fourth day and the swearing in took place. I don’t understand why people are still creating controversies,” Patel said.