Alleged sexual harassment, forced conversions: Statements of Nashik IT firm’s HR manager recorded

The Nashik City police investigating nine FIRs registered in connection with alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion cases at a Nashik based IT company on Thursday recorded the statement of an HR manager at the company who lives in Pune.

There were allegations that some of the victims in the case had complained to the HR manager but no action was taken. “We issued her a notice to join the probe at a later date,” an officer said.

The first FIR was registered in March last week where a woman alleged that a colleague at the IT company maintained sexual relations by promising marriage.

During the probe the police registered eight more FIRs related to sexual harassment and religious conversion and arrested six persons working at the IT firm.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said, “The developments in Nashik technology company is a very serious issue. The police have brought the incident to light. Such incident in a technology company where employees were subjected to religious conversion, sexual harassment is very shocking. I will praise the police for taking quick action and exposing the incident which needs to be strongly condemned and pursued to its logical end. Those guilty should be given stringent punishment.”

Fadnavis made these statements during an event at Beed district. Responding to media persons’ questions about the Nashik incident, he said, “In Maharashtra there is no place for such incidents. It will not be tolerated.”

According to sources in the CMO, “The police in Nashik arrested at least seven individuals following complaints of religious coercion and harassment to women in an IT company.”

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The crack down was conducted by the Nashik City Police Commissioner based on intelligence inputs. Those arrested were identified as Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, Danish Sheikh, along with a woman whose identity has not yet been disclosed.

Sources said, “Based on the complaints it seems the group was targeting Hindu employees with an intention to convert them into Islam. They tried to influence such employees financially.” At least eight woman and a man have come forward to complain against the group operating in the company. The nature of the complaint includes influencing them to eat beef and mock Hindu gods and goddesses. In some cases there are charges of sexual assault.

Hardliner BJP cabinet minister Nitesh Rane termed the incident “corporate jihad”. He said, “We have undertaken strong action against love and land jihad. Now, if it has percolated to the corporate sector, we will deal with it strongly. Nobody has the right to force religious conversion. Any body indulging in such activities will be subjected to punishment under the law. I would like to question the company also. When ten to 15 women employees came forward to complain against harassment, what was the HR department doing? Why no action was taken.”

Rane added, “In the case of fake godman Ashok Kharat when police cracked the whip, Hindu outfits did not justify his action. Instead, they sought harshest punishment against him. Now, why are minority organisations silent on the issue? Everybody should come forward and criticise such incidents.”