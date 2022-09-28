Allegations over Shiv bhojan thali scheme will be probed: Fadnavis

DEPUTY CHIEF Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the state government will probe allegations of malpractice in the previous MVA government’s flagship Shiv Bhojan thali scheme.

“We have not shut down the scheme. But there are allegations of malpractices in it. We will be conducting an investigation into these allegations and review the scheme,” Fadnavis told mediapersons after the state Cabinet meeting.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ravindra Chavan had told The Indian Express on Sunday that a comprehensive review of the scheme is necessary.

Among the last few decisions of the MVA was to increase the number of thalis being served under the scheme across the state to 2 lakh from the existing 1,88,463.

After the new government was sworn in on June 30, all decisions taken by the MVA were stayed for scrutiny. Since then, the decision to increase the number of thalis under the scheme was also put on hold.

The Shiv Bhojan Thali scheme had made meals available at Rs 10 each to the people. While as per the rates fixed by the government, a thali in urban area originally cost Rs 50 and Rs 35 in rural Maharashtra, the eateries implementing the scheme were paid the balance amount for each thali by the state government.