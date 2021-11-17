Allegations over Amitabh Bachchan’s security guard false: probe

A PRELIMINARY enquiry conducted by Mumbai Police into allegations that police constable Jitendra Shinde — assigned the responsibility of being one of actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguards — was earning Rs 1.5 crore a year have found the allegations to be false.

Shinde, who was working as one of the security guards for the actor since 2015, had been transferred from the protection branch to DB Marg police station after the allegations went ‘viral’ and an enquiry was ordered against him. The police had however said his transfer had nothing to do with the news reports.

A source told The Indian Express that the preliminary enquiry against Shinde was completed and submitted to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, who had ordered the probe. “The allegations of Shinde earning Rs 1.5 crore have been found to be untrue,” the official said.

As part of its probe, the Protection Branch of the Mumbai Police responsible for the security arrangements of VIPs looked over the financial records, tax returns and list of assets owned by Shinde, an official said. The probe found that Shinde had purchased a house in Kanjurmarg by selling off an earlier property and taking a home loan. “Even his bank statements have not revealed any deposits that were of a substantial nature in connection with the salary he earns,” a source said.

An official said that in addition to the Mumbai Police security, the senior actor has two other private agencies guarding his two bungalows and family members. “One of the private security agencies employed by the actor is owned by Shinde’s wife and friend,” the official said.

The team found that Shinde’s wife, an MBA, and a chartered accountant friend, had set up a security agency a few years ago. “It is possible that Shinde may have informed the actor about the security agency owned by his wife and canvassed for it. However, it is not a quid pro quo as he had no power to make any changes to the police protection enjoyed by the actor. Hence prima facie no wrongdoing has been found,” the official said.

The final decision on the enquiry will, however, be taken by Nagrale, who was handed over the enquiry report recently.

When asked if Shinde will be back as the actor’s security guard, the official said, “He had not been transferred because of the news reports. He had completed six years with the actor and hence as per protocol he was transferred to DB Marg police station. Hence the report will not impact his transfer.”

The enquiry report may also hold a clue about how the Rs 1.5 crore amount came up in the first place. In the enquiry, it came to light that Shinde’s wife’s security agency had earned Rs 3 crore from the actor as payment for the security provided over the past few years.

“This amount would have been distributed between Shinde’s wife and friend, thereby both getting Rs 1.5 crore each. Some mischief monger may have used this amount to tarnish Shinde’s reputation,” the official said.

The official added that some bits of the enquiry are still under way but prima facie nothing damaging to Shinde has been found. The official added that the statement of Bachchan was not recorded as part of the enquiry.