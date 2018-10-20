Allegations on Twitter: Wire founder editor files complaint against ‘wrong, defamatory’ posts

#metoo: Three Twitter handles last week accused Sidharth Bhatia of harassment and inappropriate behaviour while he was employed with DNA newspaper. (Representational image) #metoo: Three Twitter handles last week accused Sidharth Bhatia of harassment and inappropriate behaviour while he was employed with DNA newspaper. (Representational image)

Journalist Sidharth Bhatia, the founder editor of the online news portal, The Wire, earlier this week filed two complaints with Mumbai Police against three Twitter handles that last week accused him of harassment and inappropriate behaviour while he was employed with DNA newspaper.

On October 7, a Twitter handle in the name of Bharti Shukla accused him of passing objectionable comments about her to former DNA editor-in-chief Gautam Adhikari. Another Twitter handle in the name of Reema Sanyal, accused him of sending lewd messages to junior colleagues and harassing them.

According to Bhatia’s complaint, a former reporter with The Wire Hindi using the Twitter handle “The Free Lady” also made accusations regarding his behaviour in the Delhi office.

On October 8, Bhatia had issued a statement denying the allegations and claiming that he did not know either Shukla or Sanyal. Bhatia had also said there was no woman reporter who worked with The Wire Hindi.

The Wire had also issued a statement saying that anyone wishing to complain against employees of the organisation, including its founding editors, could write to its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

On Tuesday, Bhatia submitted a complaint to the Mumbai Police following that up with a complaint to its cyber cell the next day.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Bhatia repeated that he is ready to face an inquiry should any accuser get in touch with The Wire’s ICC.

“In the past 10 days or so, no one has reached out to the ICC or anyone at The Wire. This confirms my own suspicion that these are fake handles created by someone to malign me,” the statement reads.

Bhatia also added that he would continue pursuing the matter “by all means possible till it is proved that the accusations were wrong and defamatory,” the statement adds.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App