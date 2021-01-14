Rape allegations against NCP minister Dhananjay Munde serious, says Sharad Pawar

"I think the allegation against him (Munde) is serious. Naturally, we will have to discuss the issue as a party. I will discuss the same in detail with my key colleagues and take them into confidence," Pawar said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said Thursday that the allegations of rape levelled against senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde were serious and the party will take a decision on the issue. Pawar, however, added that a formal decision on Munde’s fate was likely only after a meeting of the top brass of the NCP leadership.

“The allegations made are serious and naturally we as a party have to take a decision. I have not had a word with party leaders on this issue and I will soon have a discussion with them. Munde had met me and has told me his side. It is my responsibility to make my party leaders aware about what he told me and then formulate our party’s next course of action,” NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said in Mumbai.

A woman who claims to be Munde’s sister in law has accused him of rape. The minister, however, denied the allegation and claimed that he is being blackmailed by the complainant and her sister with whom he was in a relationship and has two children. With opposition parties like the BJP seeking his resignation, Munde had met up with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in a one on one meeting on Wednesday.

“Munde met me and told me about the allegations about him, He said that he shared a close relationship with a person and allegations have been levelled against him by the same person. A complaint was lodged against him and an inquiry into it has hopefully commenced. He seems to have an idea that these allegations would be made and he had previously approached the HC with regards to this matter,” Pawar added.

Pawar also said that he would ensure that no injustice was done to anyone.

“As party head we will have to take a decision and also ensure that no injustice is done to anyone. In view of the seriousness of the allegation will have to take cognisance accordingly,” Pawar said.

Pawar also came to the defence of Minority Affairs Minister and party leader Nawab Malik whose son in law Sameer Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with a narcotics case.

“Nawab Malik is an important minister there is no personal allegation against him but against one of his relatives who has been arrested,” Pawar said.

Pawar also vouched for Malik saying that he was in active political life for over 25 years and no allegations had previously been laid against him.