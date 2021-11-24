Allegations against Deshmukh based on info from other officers: Singh’s lawyer

FORMER MUMBAI Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s lawyer told the Maharashtra government-appointed Justice (retired) KU Chandiwal Commission that the allegations Singh made against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were based on information other officers had provided him.

Singh’s counsel Abhinav Chandrachud said that the former commissioner had heard the information about Deshmukh from other officers and hence in that sense it is hearsay. Hence, even if Singh were to step into the witness box it would have no value in law. A lawyer present during the hearing said that the argument was taken on record by the commission.

Meanwhile, dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze was on Tuesday cross-questioned before the commission. Waze had earlier filed a plea to defer his cross examination until Singh appeared before the commission, which was rejected.

The Chandiwal Commission was formed by the government to probe allegations of corruption that Singh had made against Deshmukh. Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had set targets for money to be collected from police officers, including Waze.

The cross examination was led by lawyer Shekhar Jagtap on behalf of Sanjeev Palande, an aide of Deshmukh, both of whom were later arrested by the ED and are currently behind bars. Jagtap asked Waze if between 1990 and 2000 Singh was posted in Thane where he was serving. Waze said Singh was posted in the Thane SP (rural) office but he did not remember the duration.

Waze added that he did not remember if he worked on any assignments with Singh during that period. When asked if he had met Singh before he was appointed Mumbai police commissioner on February 28, 2020, Waze said he had met him. He said that during his 17 years of suspension, he was coordinating with Mumbai Police and various other police agencies across India in their investigations.

When asked if he had applied for reinstatement during his suspension, he said he had done so at the instance of then Home Minister Deshmukh.

Waze added that it would be incorrect to say his order of reinstatement was issued under the signature of Singh. He said he was also not appointed as in-charge of Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) by Singh.

When asked what duties he was given on reinstatement, he said, “The then joint commissioner of police appointed me as head of CIU.” The deposition will continue on Wednesday.

‘Absconding’ notice pasted outside Param Bir’s home

A court order declaring Param Bir Singh absconding was pasted outside his Juhu flat. Singh, who last appeared at the Home Guards office in May, has been missing for the past few months. On Monday, Singh’s lawyer told the Supreme Court that he was in the country and expressed threat to his life from Mumbai Police.