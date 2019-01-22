All-woman political party launched in Maharashtra

An all-woman political party was launched in Mumbai on Monday under the banner of National Women’s Party (NWP). The party aims to field candidates in half of the state’s 48 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The party has also been launched in Delhi and Karnataka. The first-ever women’s political party unveiled its agenda on Monday and said they would demand 50 per cent reservation for women in elected bodies, including in Lok Sabha.

Party founder Swetha Shetty, a practising doctor from Hyderabad, said the ideology behind forming NWP was to prevent gender disparity in politics and to encourage women to join politics.

The party said it had 1.4 lakh members in Hyderabad.

“The battle to get a reservation in Parliament has been on for over 20 years now. The gruelling fact is that we live in a society where most political decisions are governed by males. Not having an equal say in Parliament just narrows the possibility of empowering women. With this initiative, we aim to create an environment for full development of women, which enables them to realise their full potential and help in achievement of goals of empowerment,” Shetty said.The NWP also plans to focus on issues pertaining to women’s safety. It will develop a mobile application for women to seek assistance in emergency situations, said party activists. In addition, the party plans to open political schools for women in every state for training.