Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

All regional passport offices in Mumbai to remain open for 8.5 hours on December 3

In a bid to ease the process, from November 30, people can file forms on https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ and pay for the same online to book appointments.

Applicants with passport appointments at a later date, or who have missed their earlier appointments can also reschedule appointments for December 3.

All the regional passport offices (RPOs) in Mumbai will remain open between 9 am and 5 30 pm on Saturday (December 3) for processing passport applications, said officials.

In a bid to ease the process, from November 30, people can file forms on https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ and pay for the same online to book appointments. Applicants, thereafter, need to log in on https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ to verify the payment status and schedule appointments. They can check the appointment confirmation on the portal.

Applicants with passport appointments at a later date, or who have missed their earlier appointments can also reschedule appointments for December 3. They, however, will be allowed to reschedule appointments only once. The above is an initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs’ to make passport appointments available at an early date.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 01:10:55 am
