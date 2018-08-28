All-party meeting: Govt committed to Dhangar quota says CM

A protest by the community on Monday. Narendra Vaskar A protest by the community on Monday. Narendra Vaskar

At an all-party meeting held in Mumbai on Monday to discuss reservation for the Dhangar community, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the government’s commitment to consider the demand for quota under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Congress, NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena leaders belonging to the Dhangar community attended the meeting. Those who attended the meeting included RSP chief and Cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar, water conservation minister Ram Shinde and Rajya Sabha MP Vikas Mahatme.

The Dhangar (shepherd) community in Maharashtra are at present part of the Vimukti Jati and Nomadic Tribe. Before coming to power, the BJP had promised the community ST status. The same has also been approved by the state Cabinet. However, two years ago, the government had tasked the TISS to study the tribal status of the Dhangars to ensure that reservation provided to the community would be able to stand scrutiny.

Fadnavis on Monday said TISS is likely to submit its report by this month. “The government is committed to the Dhangar community’s demand. But it has to be adequately backed with study. It has to withstand constitutional and legal challenge,” he added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App