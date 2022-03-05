All-party meeting backs call for Kolhapur circuit bench of Bombay High Court

At an all-party meeting on Saturday, ruling and Opposition political leaders of Maharashtra supported the demand for setting up a circuit bench of the Bombay High Court in Kolhapur, citing a study that said it would take 45 per cent burden off the court.

Circuit benches are temporary courts that function for a few months every year.

The guardian minister of Kolhapur, Satej Patil, said, “The demand for a circuit bench in Kolhapur has been pending for the past 35 years. Once this decision is implemented, it will help both the people and the judiciary.”

Now people from six districts in the Kolhapur region are compelled to travel 400-500 km to approach the Mumbai High Court. A circuit bench at Kolhapur would save the people money and time, the leaders said.

To take the matter ahead, a meeting has been scheduled between the chief justice of the high court, Justice Dipankar Dutt, and the Bench Action Committee on March 9. Elected representatives from the six districts will sign a letter of consent for the bench.

When Prithviraj Chavan was chief minister and Ajit Pawar his deputy, the government had consented to release funding required for a Kolhapur circuit bench. Later Devendra Fadnavis’s government also gave consent to the proposal.

A survey conducted in 2005 showed that the proposed Kolhapur bench would reduce the burden on the high court by 45 per cent. Considering the number of cases pending in the high court now, the circuit bench should help reduce 60 per cent burden on the court.

The all-party meeting was attended by the chairman of legislative council, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, junior home minister Shambhuraj Desai, junior health minister Rajendra Patil Yedravkar, state planning commission chief Rajesh Kshirsagar. Other members of the Assembly and Council cutting across party lines as well as Kolhapur District Bar Association president Girish Khadke, members of other bar associations and other stakeholders participated in the meeting.