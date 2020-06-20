All-party meet called by PM: Should give message to China that we are majboot, not majboor, says Uddhav

Uddhav was speaking at the all-party meeting called by the PM to discuss the India-China border conflict. Thanking the PM for dialogue on such issues, he said such exchanges should continue. Uddhav was speaking at the all-party meeting called by the PM to discuss the India-China border conflict. Thanking the PM for dialogue on such issues, he said such exchanges should continue.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the Maharashtra government firmly stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces on the India-China border conflict in Ladakh.

“During such a crisis, the Maharashtra government firmly stands with you and with our armed forces on the border. But we should give a message to China that we are ‘majboot’ and not ‘majboor’,” Uddhav told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Uddhav was speaking at the all-party meeting called by the PM to discuss the India-China border conflict. Thanking the PM for dialogue on such issues, he said such exchanges should continue. “We will give you all possible cooperation,” he added.

The CM further said that misinformation is being spread that India is weaker than China. “This is an old thing. Though we are completely equipped, we are not desperate to attack anyone. Our focus has always been on diplomacy and dialogue. But if anybody is taking disadvantage of it, we need to show our strength,” he added.

Uddhav said that China is playing a game of pressure tactics, taking advantage of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. “When there is a view across the globe that China is responsible for the coronavirus infection, it is deliberately creating issues to give a boost to its confidence. We need to dismiss its pressure tactics,” he added.

