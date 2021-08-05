All Mumbai Police personnel to work in different branches of force

They can also make request the establishment board for their choice of posting at periodic intervals. (Representative Image)

To ensure that every police constable gets an opportunity to work in different branches of the force in his career, the Mumbai Police recently drafted a new transfer policy for the constabulary.

Officers said this would enhance the work experience of personnel at the lowest ends of the heirarchy by giving them a chance to work at all departments – like police stations, crime branch, traffic, protection and security, special branch and local arms department. They can also make request the establishment board for their choice of posting at periodic intervals.

“On an average, one police personnel has a 35-year-long professional career. During this period, we want to ensure that they get an experience to work in both executive and non-executive departments,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.

Postings at police stations, crime branch and cyber police stations are considered to be executive postings while those at protection and security, local arms, special branch and wireless departments are termed as non-executive ones.

On many instances, officers said they have come across cases where a personnel has worked in an executive posting for more than 15 to 20 years. On the contrary, there were also personnel who languished in non-executive departments for more than 20 years.

“So, there should be a balance, which we will ensure through this policy,” said an officer.

An officer added that if a constable has completed five years at one police station, the personnel will be given a chance to make a request and work at another police station for five years.

However, after 10 years of working at police stations, which are considered as executive postings, the constable will be compulsorily transferred to traffic or a special branch, which are termed as non-executive postings.

“After he completes his five years in that non-executive posting, he will be sent back to the police station or crime branch. This will work in a circle and help us in giving everyone equal opportunity to work in every set up,” said the officer.

Officers further revealed that at the time of transfers, which are often made in the last week of March, they will send out notifications to the lower rank personnel, asking them to apply for their choice of postings. “We will have a look at their requests and match it with the parameters governing the new policy. If it fulfills the conditions and on the basis of availability of vacancy at that requested unit, the constable will be transferred,” said an officer.

For the first time on Wednesday, 6,095 constables were transferred on the basis of the new policy. Deputy Commissioner of Police Geeta Chavan (Headquarters II) said, “We have tried to fulfill everyone’s request. Whoever’s request was not fulfilled as there were no vacancies, we gave them posting closer to their homes.”