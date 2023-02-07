All civic bodies being ruled by CM’s contractors, builder friends: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleging that all 20 civic bodies in the state, including BMC, are being ruled by CM Shinde and his “contractor and builder friends”. Alleging rampant scams in all civic bodies, he said all work and policy decisions taken in these civic bodies are for the benefit of CM’s contractor friends.

“There are over 20 municipal corporations in the state which don’t have a mayor. It’s been over a year at least. The corporations are being run by administrators, which in fact, are being ruled by the CM (Shinde), which means they are being ruled by CM’s contractor and builder friends. Every work done and every policy formed is to benefit these contractors,” he said. There are scams and more scams in civic bodies, be it Nashik or Mumbai, since the Shinde-Fadnavis government has been formed in the state. Aaditya was speaking at a rally in Nashik, as a part of the seventh leg of his Shiv Samvad Yatra which began on Monday. He will tour north Maharashtra and Marathwada districts. He also dared the CM to resign from the MLA post, and contest against him from Thane.