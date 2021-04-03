All above 18 years should be vaccinated, says State Congress President Nana Patole

STATE CONGRESS president Nana Patole said on Friday that all individuals above the age of 18 years should be vaccinated against Covid-19(file)

STATE CONGRESS president Nana Patole said on Friday that all individuals above the age of 18 years should be vaccinated against Covid-19. At present, only those above 45 years are being vaccinated across the country.

“Considering the increase in Covid-19 cases and its maximum impact on youths in age group of 20 to 45 years, it is necessary to vaccinate this group… Youths in both rural and urban areas are more vulnerable to Covid-19. Keeping them out does not serve the objective of containing the pandemic,” he told mediapersons.

“The state government should write to the Centre with a proposal to relax the age regulation,” he added.



While maintaining that all over the world, vaccines are being provided for free, Patole said: “Unfortunately, the Centre has failed to arrange free vaccines for all. As a result, people are being forced to pay for them.”