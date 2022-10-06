All 24 BMC wards get Rs 10 crore each for beautification, and repair projects

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has disbursed an additional fund of Rs 240 crore — Rs 10 crore to each of the 24 municipal ward offices — for carrying out several repair and reengineering works as part of the beautification of roads and footpaths in Mumbai, said officials on Wednesday.

The civic body had previously earmarked Rs 790 crore fund for the first phase of the ‘Mumbai Beautification Plan’, and has set the deadline for the completion of the work in December this year.

“BMC has earmarked a total fund of Rs 30.5 crore each ward for carrying out the beautification and repair works on priority. It has disbursed Rs 10 crore to complete the pending work, mainly micro-level, at the earliest. These works do not concern the Head Office. The remaining Rs 20.5 crore will be disbursed only as per requirement, to maintain transparency and a check on the expenses. We maintain a bar for spending money on certain works,” according to P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects).

Out of the total Rs 30.5 crore fund, a maximum of Rs 6.5 crore has been kept for beautification of road dividers; Rs 4.5 crore for improvement of footpaths; Rs 5 crore for illuminating footpaths; Rs 3.25 crore each for installing street furniture, beautification of traffic islands, optimum use of public spaces underneath bridges and installation of street lighting; Rs 80 lakh for illuminating bridges in municipal wards, and Rs 75 lakh for creating wall painting and murals.

BMC had initially fixed an overall budget of Rs 1,705 crore for the developmental works, however, the entire amount would not be spent at once, said officials.

“We have disbursed only Rs 300 crore as of now for the beautification projects, which includes Rs 60 crore that has been allotted by the head office and the remaining Rs 240 crore (Rs 10 crore for each ward) for local works,” Velrasu added.

According to BMC sources, officials of the headquarters are keeping a check on large-scale works like illumination of forts, beautification of major roads, bridges and gardens, and maintenance of toilets. Works such as improvement of footpaths and installation of street furniture among others are being done by the ward offices.

The move came ahead of the upcoming BMC elections, which is likely to take place between January and February next year.

Former Leader of Opposition, BMC, Ravi Raja, said that the civic body also needs to involve citizens for the work. “At present, the civic body does not have an elected member, so we cannot put a check on how and where this money is being spent. Therefore, BMC must involve citizens to ensure transparency in the process. It should not be like that the money that is being spent with so much fervour gets untraceable after two years,” said Raja.