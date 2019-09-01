Alibaug police officer’s suicide: Six ex-colleagues booked for abetment

MORE THAN two weeks after Assistant Police Inspector Prashant Kanerkar committed suicide at his residence in Alibaug headquarters, Raigad police have lodged an FIR against six officers of the State Intelligence Department, including an Assistant Deputy Commissioner.

The officers, all colleagues of the deceased, have been booked for abetment to suicide, reportedly on the basis of a suicide note that Kanerkar left taped under a flower vase in his room, police said.

According to Alibaug police, an FIR was lodged by Karnekar’s wife Pratiksha on August 29 in the matter. “In her complaint, Pratiksha said that her husband committed suicide because of the mental stress caused by his colleagues. He left a detailed suicide note addressed to her, in which he had detailed the case which had caused him anguish and had also allegedly resulted in his transfer from the State Investigative Department (SID), where he had worked for over 15 years,” a senior officer from Raigad police said.

Assistant Commissioner Prashant Langhi, one of the accused in the case, had allegedly accused Kanerkar of stealing his wallet, the FIR states.

“In 2018, Langhi had sent a written complaint to Assistant Deputy Commissioner Namrata Alaknure regarding the theft of his wallet and had accused Kanerkar of it. In response, Alaknure issued a memo and sought a written explanation from Kanerkar.” an officer privy to the case said.

He added, “The accused, including Alaknure, Langhi, Assistant Commissioner MA Inamdar, Intelligence Officers RV Shinde and Vijay Bansode, and Assistant Intelligence Officer Ravindra Salvi, verbally abused and mocked him despite him denying the entire incident.”

The officer added, “Though the incident happened in 2018, Kanerkar believed that Alaknure had sent a negative report to his personal file, which led to him being transferred earlier this year to Raigad police.”

Kanerkar’s colleagues at Raigad police recounted that he had very little experience of working at a police station as he had spent most of his working years at the SID.

“Within days of him being sent here, he was asked to work from the headquarters, as that was the only suitable place for him. However, he wasn’t happy with it,” one of his colleagues said.

Kanerkar, who had taken his family for a vacation to their hometown in Maharashtra, had allegedly confessed to a friend that he had been depressed due to the entire incident and wanted to end his life, police officials said.

“His wife, who had gone to their village for the last rites, has given her statement where she alleged that her husband named these officers for taunting him and causing him depression. This information was shared with a friend of his, she said,” a senior officer from Alibaug police said.

“We have registered an FIR based on Pratiksha’s statements against six police officers who worked with the SID. They have been booked for abetment to suicide and acts done with common intention by several persons,” Raigad SP Anil Paraskar said.