WATCH: Alert passengers foil suicide bid at Mumbai’s Kurla railway station

A 54-year-old man was stopped from committing suicide at Mumbai’s Kurla railway station by alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and passengers standing on the station’s platform. CCTV footage of the incident, accessed by news agency ANI, showed the man lying on the tracks before he was pulled away to safety. The man decided to end his life due to family tensions, ANI reported. He was handed over to his family after questioning, it added.

#WATCH: A man was saved by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel & other passengers after he attempted to commit suicide at #Mumbai‘s Kurla railway station. (30.07.2018) (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/6Yz5WB2Tsw — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

