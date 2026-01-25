From Akola to Pune: How hundreds of CCTV cameras helped police find kids who went missing from observation home

The Akola police Sunday traced and rescued two minor boys who had gone missing from a government observation home 14 days ago. The children were found safe in Pune following an extensive, multi-district search carried out under Operation Muskan.

The case was registered on January 10, when Motiram Gajanan Telang, 27, a security guard at the Government Children’s Home (Bal Gruha) in Akola, complained to the Khadan police station in Akola. He reported that two students of the home, namely Tushar Purushottam Vadne, 10, and Sushant Yogesh Bangar, 11, had left for Saraswati Vidyalaya in Malkapur at around 7 am but did not return. After preliminary search efforts failed, the police registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).