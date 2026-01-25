From Akola to Pune: How hundreds of CCTV cameras helped police find kids who went missing from observation home

Four police teams searched bus terminals and railway stations across seven districts over 14 days to find the missing children.

google-preferred-btn
Akola kids rescue policeThe Akola police personnel with the rescued children (Express Photo).

The Akola police Sunday traced and rescued two minor boys who had gone missing from a government observation home 14 days ago. The children were found safe in Pune following an extensive, multi-district search carried out under Operation Muskan.

The case was registered on January 10, when Motiram Gajanan Telang, 27, a security guard at the Government Children’s Home (Bal Gruha) in Akola, complained to the Khadan police station in Akola. He reported that two students of the home, namely Tushar Purushottam Vadne, 10, and Sushant Yogesh Bangar, 11, had left for Saraswati Vidyalaya in Malkapur at around 7 am but did not return. After preliminary search efforts failed, the police registered a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following discussions between the boys’ parents and Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak, four special teams were constituted to locate the minors. The teams comprised personnel from the Sub-Divisional Police Office, Local Crime Branch, and Khadan police station.

The police said that the children could have left the juvenile home due to bullying by other children. Both children were not involved in any unlawful activity and had been placed in the juvenile home solely for rehabilitation and care until they could be restored to family custody.

The investigation posed challenges as neither of the boys possessed a mobile phone. The police teams covered more than 1,200 kilometres across seven districts—Akola, Amravati, Washim, Jalgaon, Shegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Pune.

Over the course of the 14-day operation, the police scrutinised hundreds of CCTV recordings, conducted checks at bus terminals and railway stations, and circulated missing-person posters across Maharashtra and neighbouring regions before locating the boys in Pune.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Archit Chandak, Additional SP Chandrakant Reddy, SDPO Sudarshan Patil, Probationary Assistant SP Eshani Anand, and Senior Police Inspector Manoj Kedare. The task force led by Manoj Kedare, which included API Purushottam Thackeray and 14 other personnel, played a crucial role in ensuring the successful rescue.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement