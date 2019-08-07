Akola: Six farmers attempt suicide over ‘inadequate’ compensation for acquired land

Six farmers, including a woman, attempted suicide by consuming insecticide in the chamber of the land acquisition arbitrator at Akola on Monday to protest the “inadequate” compensation for their agricultural land, which was acquired to widen National Highway-6.

Advertising

The six farmers are Mohammad Afzal Gulamnabi, Sajid Ekwal Sheikh Mohammed, Ashish Hivarkar, Nilkanthrao Deshmukh, Murlidhar Raut and Archana Takale.

The incident created tension as it took place a day before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ visit to Akola as part of his Mahajanadesh Yatra programme.

“The farmers are being treated at Akola Government Medical College and are out of danger,” Akola Collector Jitendra Papalkar told The Indian Express.

Advertising

Papalkar said, “They had been awarded compensation for their land acquired for NH-6 expansion in the Akola — Balapur stretch in 2015. They had moved the arbitrator Narendra Lonkar against the award. After due examination of their claims, Lonkar had given his order on Monday to the effect that barring one of them, the claims did not merit any enhancement in the award amount. Dissatisfied with the ruling, the farmers demanded more money. Lonkar told them they had the option to move the civil court against his ruling. But the farmers chose to consume insecticide in his chamber. They were quickly shifted to GMC.”

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan criticised the state government for being “insensitive” to farmers, one of whom, he said, was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.