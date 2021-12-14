Akhtar seeks NBW against Kangana in defamation case

LYRICIST-POET Javed Akhtar on Monday moved a plea before the metropolitan magistrate court seeking that a non-bailable warrant be issued against actor Kangana Ranaut for not appearing in the court for hearing on the defamation complaint filed by him.

The court directed Ranaut’s lawyer to ensure her presence on the next date of hearing on January 4.

The application filed by Akhtar, through lawyer Jay Bharadwaj, stated that during the last hearing on November 15, Ranaut had not appeared before the court. Her lawyers had sought an exemption on grounds of ill-health. Another ground cited was that an appeal is to be filed by actor against the order of the chief metropolitan magistrate’s court dismissing her plea seeking to transfer the case to a different judge.

Akhtar’s lawyers, who attached screenshots of Ranaut’s Instagram posts, claimed that though she had said that she was unwell, she was seen at film shoots. As claimed by her, an appeal was also not filed, the plea said.

It added that the case could not proceed due to “willful and deliberate” absence of Ranaut “designed to derail the proceedings and cause hardships to the complainant”.

“From the time of issuance of process by this honorable court, the accused has deployed all possible tactics to cause inordinate delays…,” Akhtar’s plea said.

Ranaut’s lawyer opposed the plea saying that it was untenable in law, as the court can proceed with recording of statements without the presence of the accused, through her lawyer. On behalf of Ranaut, it was also submitted that an appeal has been filed before the sessions court against the chief metropolitan magistrate court’s order.

The court, while keeping the application for hearing on January 4, directed Ranaut to remain present. It also allowed her exemption application for not appearing on Monday.

Akhtar has filed a defamation plea against Ranaut claiming that she had “maligned” him during an interview last year.