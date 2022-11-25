scorecardresearch
Akhil Bharatiya Muslim Marathi Sahitya Parishad in Nashik from January 28

Over 1,000 literary figures from various districts of Maharashtra will attend the event

Shaikh Irfan Rasheed, a member of the organising committee, said that the conference will be held at Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium.

Senior writer-scholar Abdul Kader Mukadam has been elected the president of the 9th Akhil Bharatiya Muslim Marathi Sahitya Parishad to be held in Nashik between January 28-29.



Over 1,000 literary figures from various districts of Maharashtra will attend the same. Abdul Kader Mukadam was born on June 14, 1930, at Revdanda village in Raigad. In 1942, he had joined the Rashtra Seva Dal and took active part in the freedom movement. He has published three books in Marathi.

The conference will have panel discussions on topics such as ‘Muslims in the Jubilee Years of Independence’, ‘Three Decades of Muslim Marathi Literary Movement’ and ‘Cultural Terrorism’, among all.

Apart from events such as book launches, exhibition of books and poets’ meetings, the conference will have exhibit posters by Riyaz Kazi based on the theme of nature.Maharashtra missing women, Maharashtra police,

