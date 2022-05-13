Akbaruddin Owaisi faces flak for visiting Aurangzeb tomb in Aurangabad

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Thursday drew the ire of political parties for visiting the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Khuldabad, Aurangabad.

Owaisi was in the district days after MNS chief Raj Thackeray held a public rally there demanding removal of loudspeakers from atop mosques.

It was his visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb that prompted former MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire to allege that Owaisi was trying to create a political controversy. “No one, neither a Hindu or a Muslim, visits the tomb as Aurangzeb was the cruelest Mughal emperor. But Owaisi and his party leaders are trying to create a controversy for political benefit,” Khaire said.

Owaisi was accompanied by AIMIM leader and Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel who defended the visit by saying that anyone who visits Dargah Sharif Hazrat Baba Shah Musafir at Khuldabad offers a chadar and flowers at all dargahs in the vicinity.

He said, “Our leader came all the way from Hyderabad and is starting a free school in Aurangabad which is not for a particular community but it will be providing free education to all children. Today, the foundation of the same was laid. I wish all leaders are inspired and start the same as the public needs education, jobs and treatment. All should concentrate on it.”

However, Gajanan Kale, an MNS leader from Navi Mumbai, took exception to Owaisi’s visit to the tomb and said, “The Maharashtra government should take action against Owaisi for visiting the tomb of Aurangzeb. If no action is taken, then the MNS will take the

matter in its own hands.”

Later, addressing a rally, in a veiled attack on the MNS chief who has been demanding removal of loudspeakers from mosques, Owaisi stated that there was nothing to say about those who have been ousted from their own home and maintained such people should be ignored.

Raj, who left the Shiv Sena in 2005 and later floated his own party, had held a rally in Aurangabad early this month where he reiterated his opposition to loudspeakers atop mosques and demanded their removal.

WITH PTI INPUTS