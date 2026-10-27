Akasa Air to move Jeddah flights to Adani’s Navi Mumbai airport from December

Akasa Air will move its Jeddah flights from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from December, the airline said on Tuesday. It will be Akasa’s first international route out of the new airport.

The announcement, made jointly with Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which operates both airports, comes as AAHL faces pushback from other airlines over its plan to move international traffic away from CSMIA. IndiGo and the Air India group have also said they plan to shift some international operations to Navi Mumbai.

AAHL has described the move as a step towards a “dual-airport system” for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with flights split between the two airports.